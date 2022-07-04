Arunachal: coordination meeting held to Keep Tawang Clean and green

TAWANG- A coordination meeting regarding “Keep the Mountains Clean and green” Ban on Single Use Plastic, Disposal of Empty Glass Bottles and Traffic Management in Tawang Township was today held with representatives of Army, Para-Military Forces, Administrative Officers, Head of Offices, PRIs, GBs, and Market Welfare Association in the conference hall of DC office Tawang. Zila Chairperson Leki Gombu and DC Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo Chaired the meeting.

Addressing the house DC Tawang said that “it is high time now to re-think about the negative impact of plastic material on Environment as well as Human and animal health. He appealed all the residents to properly segregate plastic materials in a bag which will be collected by UD deptt on monthly basis.

To remove the empty glass bottles from district he informed that District Administration has requested Tawang Brigade to arrange transportation of the same upto scrap dealers at Balipara, and the Army authority has graciously accepted to cooperate, and the sending out of empty glass bottles will commence from 6th of July 2022.

Similar request to other Army brigades stationed in Tawang has also been accepted by the concerned authority he informed. DC further appreciated the Work taken up by Women Welfare Association of Tawang for their continuous awareness campaign on Drug Abuse and Collection and segregation of Plastic waste, which is further being sent to Jamtse Gatsal School, Lumla for recycle and re-use.

He requested the WWA Tawang unit to give awareness to the shopkeepers of three markets of Tawang on Plastic segregation. We need to device a Mechanism to dispose off the plastic waste in a healthy way and clean up once for all he added. To celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava DC informed that every house and institution in Tawang district will hoist National flag from 9th August till 15th of August.

He further discussed about Taxi fare, Vegetable rates, stray animals parking problem and traffic management in Tawang township. To encourage and recognize the sincere service rendered by Truck drivers DC said that District Administration shall felicitate twenty best truck drivers in the ensuing Independence day.

In his concluding remarks the ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu conveyed his gratitude to Women Welfare Association Tawang led by its Chairman Mrs Tsering Lhamu and all the active members for their voluntary service in plastic segregation and awareness campaigns being conducted all over Tawang on Drug menace.

He also appreciated all the villagers and Various Departments in initiating uprooting of wild cannabis. Speaking about parking problem in the district he said one side parking is to be strictly implemented in the district for smooth movement of traffic, and Taxi fare needs to be reviewed immediately.

Earlier Speaking on the topic of the meeting Adl. DC (HQ) lobsang Tsering informed that Govt of India has strictly banned Single use plastic from 1st of July 2022 and public notice regarding the same through pamphlets and banners were given away to Army and Para-Military forces for display in different locations and villages in the district, he also showed a video clip to the house on management of plastic waste.

The nodal officer from Army responsible for collection of empty bottles and segregated plastic, officers from Para-Military forces Border road organization, and members from WWA Tawang also spoke on the occasion.