Itanagar

Itanagar: BJP Capital dist hold Executive meeting

As resource person Kenyir Ringu Core Group Member BJP Arunachal Pradesh & BJP Spokesperson Techi Necha attended the meeting.

December 18, 2021
0 1 minute read
Itanagar: BJP Capital dist hold Executive meeting

ITANAGAR-   The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Capital District Itanagar held its District cum Mandal Executive Meeting at Hill Top Itanagar which was attended by Tai Taga,  Advisor to CM, BJP Capital District Itanagar President Tarh Soping, State BJP Secretary cum Media-Cell Incharg Tadar Niglar,i Tarh Achak Corporator Ward No 16, Gyamar Tuvin Corporator Ward No 14, Gyamar Taz Corporator Ward No 06, all the District, Morcha’s & Mandal Office Bearers, BLCs, BJP Capital Karyakartas.

Also Read- BJMM Capital dist and Mundal level executive meeting held

Tai Tagak Advisor to CM in his speech urged all BJP elect. IMC Corporator to attend the District Executive Meeting and share their report card on their development of respective wards & placed their grievances too.

He also explained the Nomenclature of BJP to Karykarta’s present and advised them to strictly follow party discipline.

Related Articles

As resource person Kenyir Ringu Core Group Member BJP Arunachal Pradesh & BJP Spokesperson Techi Necha attended the meeting.

Tags
December 18, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander calls on the Governor

November 21, 2021
Arunachal: Guv, CM discussed about Miao-Vijoynagar Road

Arunachal: Guv, CM discussed about Miao-Vijoynagar Road

November 21, 2021
‘Consistency is the Key’: Shubham Kumar, UPSC AIR 1 in RGU

‘Consistency is the Key’: Shubham Kumar, UPSC AIR 1 in RGU

November 16, 2021
Itanagar: National New Born Week and SAANS campaign launched in Arunachal

Itanagar: National New Born Week and SAANS campaign launched in Arunachal

November 16, 2021
Arunachal: Dr. Tumbom Riba Jomoh Receives 'Nyaymurti Shyamcharan Metra National Award'

Arunachal: Dr. Tumbom Riba Jomoh Receives ‘Nyaymurti Shyamcharan Metra National Award’

November 16, 2021
Arunachal: Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrated in Raj Bhavan

Arunachal: Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrated in Raj Bhavan

November 15, 2021
Arunachal: Open Seminar For IAS Aspirants by RGU

Arunachal: Open Seminar For IAS Aspirants by RGU

November 14, 2021
India has not accepted China's illegal occupation or unjustified claims: Centre

Arunachal: China built Village Along LAC after overrunning an Assam Rifles post in 1959- Sources

November 9, 2021
Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Police celebrates 49th Raising Day

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Police celebrates 49th Raising Day

November 8, 2021
Itanagar: DNGC conducts seminar on western political thought

Itanagar: DNGC conducts seminar on western political thought

October 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button