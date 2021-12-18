Sports

Arunachal: PAA team will participate in 4th National Para Badminton Championship

The eight member state team will depart for Bhubaneshwar on 19th December 2021.

December 18, 2021
TANAGAR:  The Paralympic Association of Arunachal is going to participate in  4th National Para badminton championship at Bhubaneshwar, Odisha from  24th to 26th December, 2021, organized by Odisha Para Sports Association under the aegis of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

The eight member state team will depart for Bhubaneshwar on 19th December 2021, The selected players are, Tame Tallang, Biri Takar, Dangu Talik, lemkhul Mossang, Obang Pangu, Taji Pali, Bamang Tapung and Techi Sonu (team manager cum coach).

The team was jointly flag off by three Directors namely Tadar Appa , Director of Sports,  Gumnya Karbak, Director Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) and Yumlam Kaha, Director, Social Justice Empowerment and Tribal Affairs (SJETA) Govt of Arunachal Pradesh and have lavished praises for Paralympics Association of Arunachal PAA which is organizing the biggest ever para sports activities in State.

The three Directors appreciate the Paralympic Association of Arunachal for recently concluded 2nd state level para badminton championship cum selection trail for 4th National Para badminton championship to be held at Bhubaneshwar, and 1st state level Divyangjan Sports Meet 2021.

Further Sanjeev Tana Tara vice-chairman (SAA) also appreciate and expressed best wishes to all the players/ Athletes.

