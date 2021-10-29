Sports

Arunachal: Assam Rifle conducts Wancho Indigenous Sports Competition

A total of 232 participants from 11 villages of Longding and Pumao Block participated in the competition.

October 29, 2021
LONGDING-   In an effort to encourage the Wanchos to patronize the indigenous sports Longding  Battalion Assam Rifles in collaboration with Wancho Cultural Society conducted Wancho Indigenous Sports Competition on the theme ‘Realise the self’ in Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh on 29 October 2021.

A total of 232 participants from 11 villages of Longding and Pumao Block participated in the competition.

The event kick started with the opening address by President, WCS. He appreciated the efforts of Longding Bn Assam Rifles to assist them in org the event.

Company commander Niausa post of Assam Rifle also gave his vision where he expressed his views regarding rich cultural heritage and tradition of Wanchos and how self identity and traditions are important for upliftment and development of a society.

The event comprised of four sports namely Zubey (Tug of War), Zo-Phak Avuk (Bamboo Race), Pah Dau (Javelin Throw), and Zo-Nga (Bamboo Climbing).

The villagers turned up in large Nos in traditional Wancho attire to participate and witness the sports event. The event was attended by CSOs leaders, local village leaders and various govt officials of Longding.

The event culminated with felicitation of the winners and winning team. Mr Tanpho Wangnaw, MLA of Longding and Pumao constituency was the Chief Guest for the event who also appreciated the effort of Assam Rifle and Wancho Cultural Society for organising such first ever Indigenous sports event and making the locals live up to the long live traditions.

The endeavour of Assam Rifles to extend unflinching support to the locals will go a long way to bring welfare and development in the region.

