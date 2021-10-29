VIRAL VIDEO: Regimental song of Arunachal Scouts performed by Jawans during CM Visit at Chuna border outpost

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- A Video of regimental song of Arunachal Scouts “Uttar Purab se aaye hum naujawan, desh ki raksha karne aaya hain, performed by Jawans during the visit of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prema Khandu in Chuna near the Indo-Tibet border in Tawang district, went viral in social media.

The video has gone viral on the microblogging platform and got more than 32,000 views. Netizens were delighted to watch the jawans perform their regimental song.

“Uttar Purab se aaye hum naujawan, desh ki raksha karne aaya hai. A regimental song of #ArunachalScouts performed during my visit to Chuna in Tawang district. First raised in 2010 at the instance of former Arunachal CM late Dorjee Khandu Ji, it was established to defend Indo-Tibet border,” Khandu wrote while posting the video on Twitter.

उत्तर पूरब से आए हम नौजवान

“Policy towards border areas have changed for good since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. Lack of political will of the erstwhile government has changed into a commitment to develop all kinds of infrastructure for ease of life of the border people,” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Chuna.

Interacting with Indian army personnel guarding the remote border outpost, Khandu said development of border areas for ease of life not only of the villagers but also of army personnel is priority of the state as well as the central government. He pointed that despite difficult terrains and harsh climatic conditions the pace of infrastructural development has accelerated in recent years.

He said earlier agencies like BRO, Indian Army, ITBP, state govt departments, etc independently submitted their requirements for infrastructure development to the central government as per their own needs.