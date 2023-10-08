Arunachal: “Space on Wheels” an initiative of Vigyan Bharati and ISRO at NERIST

ITANAGAR- “Space on Wheels” a special campaign of knowing space science in India and encouraging the young minds hosted by NERIST on 7th and 8th August under the initiative of VIBHA and ISRO has been concluded successfully as a part of the ongoing program from 5th to 11th October 2023 for Arunachal Pradesh.

The campaign was witnessed by more than 800 students of NERIST; KV School, NERIST; New Galaxy School, Nirjuli and Alphabet School, Nirjuli in two days program. Prof. Narendranath S. Director, NERIST graciously welcome the program as a significant initiative of the VIBHA and ISRO for the young minds of the country. On the first day, an inaugural program was held in the gracious presence of Prof. P. Lingfa, Dean (SA and P&D) who also had expressed the campaign of space science can bring a lot of benefit to the young minds at different corners of the country.

Akash Pandey, the National Coordinator of the “Space on Wheels” program express the deep sense of satisfaction to the enthusiasm and curiosity of the young students who have attended in two days program.

Rosley B Lyngdoh and Shri Rahul Pratap, esteemed Scientists from the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Shillong enthusiastically explained the work of space science and encouraged the young students to join the fields of space research for the betterment of humanity.

Dr. N.G. Singh, Chairman Gymkhana expressed gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions and attendance to make the program a meaningful and a significant one.

The program has also extended to 31st ITBP, Yupia. Jocob Hooriah, Commandant of the unit express the pride and pleasure of the achievement of Indian space science and importance of knowing space science to the citizens of the country.

Akash Pandey expressed his gratitude to Jacob Hooria, CO and Khoirom Arunkumar, Inspector/GD for their keen interest and support to carry out the program with warm welcome in the unit. The program was attended by children and personals of the unit with keen interest.

On 9th October morning, bus is leaving for Pasighat. On the 10th October bus will be open for students and public at JNC, Pasighat and on 11th October, 2023 bus will be open for students and public at IGJGHSS (Forenoon) and DEMGHSS (Afternoon).