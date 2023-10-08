Arunachal: 10th edition of the Ziro Butterfly Meet

ZIRO- The 10th edition of the Ziro Butterfly Meet, a three-day celebration of butterflies and the wonders of nature, concluded on October 7th, 2023, at the Tale Wildlife Sanctuary. Organized by NgunuZiro in collaboration with the Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Arunachal Pradesh, the event saw enthusiastic participation from 38 individuals, including research scholars, students, and working professionals.

The inaugural ceremony, held at the DC Conference Hall in Hapoli, featured distinguished guests including Mr. Bamin Nime, DC Ziro, as the Chief Guest, Mr. Taku Chatung, Secretary, Tanii Supuñ Dukuñ, as the Guest of Honour, and Mr. Tage Taki, Minister of Agri. & Allied, as the Chief Patron. The event was also graced by prominent representatives of community-based organizations and heads of various departments, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Over the course of three days, participants meticulously observed and documented 31 butterfly species, including the iconic Bhutan Glory, Spectacle Swordtail, Chocolate Junglequeen, and Great Hockeystick Sailer. The event also recorded 30 bird species, underscoring the astonishing biodiversity of the region. The invaluable data collected during this year’s event will play a crucial role in ongoing conservation efforts.

The event included capacity-building sessions, equipping participants with skills for nature guiding and offering insights into observing nature from a tour perspective.

In a commendable effort to minimize environmental impact, the organizers strictly adhered to zero-waste principles, abstaining from the use of plastic materials and employing eco-friendly alternatives for banners, plates, and glasses. Participants were also briefed on responsible wildlife viewing, emphasizing the importance of preserving the delicate ecosystem.

Mr. Punyo Chada, Secretary of NgunuZiro, expressed, “Ziro Butterfly Meet serves as a platform for enthusiasts to nurture their passion and contribute to the broader cause of conservation. We are elated by the success of this year’s event and hope it serves as an inspiration for more individuals to appreciate and safeguard our natural world.”

The Ziro Butterfly Meet highlighted the crucial role of community involvement in wildlife conservation, extending an open invitation to the local community to reconnect with their natural heritage.

As the Ziro Butterfly Meet drew to a close, participants left with a newfound reverence for the intricate tapestry of biodiversity and a heightened sense of responsibility toward preserving the pristine Tale Wildlife Sanctuary. The event’s triumph underscores the pivotal role of citizen science in documenting and safeguarding our natural heritage.

It may be mentioned that NgunuZiro has been working for sustainable development of the state since the last fifteen years and has been organizing various events to create awareness about environmental conservation. It has published a booklet titled “Butterflies of Ziro” and is in the process of developing an app based on that booklet.

The write Dr. Tage Kanno is a member of NgunuZiro