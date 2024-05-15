ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Four ZPMs from Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor Dist. disqualified

The ZPMs were disqualified after series of hearings conducted at the official chamber of Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner

Last Updated: May 15, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Four ZPMs from Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor Dist. disqualified

ZIRO-   Four Zilla Parishad Members ( ZPMs )  including a ZPC from Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor Districts were disqualified from their seats here today.

The ZPMs including ZPC and Deed ZPM Likha Sangchorre, Yazali ZPM Gem Aiti, Upper Yachuli ZPM Khoda Dipung and Pistana ZPM Nilly Likha Tabo were disqualified from their respective seats under Section 3 of Arunachal Pradesh Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act.2003 and as per the provisions of Section 6(2) of Arunachal Pradesh Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Amendment Act,2006.

The ZPMs were disqualified after series of hearings conducted at the official chamber of Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P, IAS on 16th, 26th and 29th April and the disqualification order was passed last evening.

The DC passed the order after a detailed and thorough hearing represented by the ZPMs in persons along with their legal experts.

The ZPMs were represented by advocate Toko Nikam while advocate Christopher Perme appeared on behalf of State BJP President-cum-in-charge Chairman State Disciplinary Action Committee.

The BJP elected ZPMs had left the party to merge with the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) prior to the general elections. However, the NCP did not accept their merger applications. Further, the BJP also did not accept back the rejoining of the ZPMs to the party fold.

Meanwhile, the state BJP President-cum-in-charge Chairman State Disciplinary Action Committee had intimated to Member Secretary, Zilla Parishad, Lower Subansiri District regarding the expulsion of the four ZPMs and urged for their disqualification from ZPM seats under relevant laws.

The Zilla Parishad of undivided Lower Subansiri District has 20 ZPMs out of which 14 ZPMs belong to Ziro-I block while 6 ZPMs belong to Ziro-II block or Keyi Panyor District.

