Arunachal: Consul General of France calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The Consul General of France Mr. Didier Talpain called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 20th March 2023. They discussed about higher education, developmental projects and cultural exchange programmes.

The Governor, while sharing information that Arunachal Pradesh has the second largest forest cover in India and has huge hydropower and tourism potentials, suggested for exploring avenues for cooperation in the field of clean and renewable energies and joint ventures in tourism. Arunachal Pradesh is bestowed with eco-tourism, religious-tourism, adventure tourism and cultural-tourism potential, he conveyed.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is very rich in its cultural heritage and traditions. He suggested cultural exchange programmes to strengthen the future of the Indo-French relationship.

The Governor, who is the Chief Rector of Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh and Chancellor of Arunachal University, Pasighat, called for building a strong interaction platform between institutions of higher education both in France and in Arunachal Pradesh. He suggested exchange tours for the students and members of faculty.

The Consul General of France expressed hope that India and France will have stronger relations in the future.