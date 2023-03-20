Arunachal: Gorzam kora festival held at Gorzam stupa in Zemithang

ZEMITHANG- Like every year the Gorzam kora festival is being organised from 18 to 21 march 2023 at 13th century old Gorzam stupa in Zemithang. The tradition of Gorzam kora ie visiting pilgrimage sites and circumnutating the stupa amidst prayers has been organized since time immemorial.

Earlier the pilgrims from Tibet, Bhutan and other neighbouring places used to visit this place during the last week of the first lunar month and the programme culminated with taking blessings from the high lamas on the last day ie Amawasya of the first lunar month.

Zemithang is the last administrative headquarters of Indian administration towards Tibet border and is one of the villages under Vibrant Village Programme.

This year during the Gorzam Kora festival district Administration in collaboration with Indian army, Gorzam Bumtsok Committee and Pangchen sports club organised Run for Plastic free Zemithang on 19/3/2023, which was flagged off by Brigadier Vikash Lal in presence of ZPM Zemithang – Duitongkhar Lek Norbu, EAC i/c Deewan Mara, MMT Tawang unit president Pema Chowang, senior army officers and Gaon burahs of the area.

Indian army and administration facilitated visit of pilgrims and tourists to holy tree at Khenzamani, it is believed that this holy tree was planted by His holiness the 14th Dalai Lama Gyalwa Tenzin Gyatso when he entered India leaving his country in 1959 from khenzamani. Pilgrims and tourists visited the Namkha chhu war memorial paying their tribute to martyrs of 1962 Sino India war.

The district administration in collaboration with Indian army is organising trekking facility to pilgrims and tourists on 21/3/2023, besides these cultural nights, river side traditional cuisine stall and free medical camp is also being organised to benefit the villagers, tourists and pilgrims informed Choiki Dondup, EAC cum nodal officer Vibrant village programme.

Thousands of devotees from Tawang, west Kameng district and neighbouring country Bhutan will take blessing from Padmashree awardee Thegtse Rinpoche at Gorzam Stupa tomorrow.