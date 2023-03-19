ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Doni Polo Gangging Building inaugurated at Jomlo Bari Village

The Doni polo Gangging was established in 1993 but a permanent structure was not constructed till date.

ITANAGAR-  A New Doni Polo Gangging  Building was inaugurated at Jomlo Bari Village in Jomlo Circle, Siang District by Tayek Goi Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh. On this occasion,  Tarh Tarak State Vice President BJP Arunachal Pradesh, Ido Loya  District in charge Siang district and villagers of Jomlo Bango  village were present.

The Doni polo Gangging was established in 1993 but a permanent structure was not constructed till date. After the inauguration of new Doni Polo Gangging will benefit more than eleventh (11) villages of Jomlo Bango where every religious ceremonies to worship Doni Polo (the God and Goddess) will be performed by the inhabitants of the areas.

Also Read- Namsai Police arrested 4 bike-lifters, recovered 26 stolen two-wheelers

After the inauguration a public meeting was held at Community Dere  of Jomlo Bari Village  where all the GBs , Panchayat leaders, Executive members of Gangging and general public attended the meeting.

Tayek Goi Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board, who attended the program as Chief Guest said that Doni polo Gangging is our pride and identity and urged  all should practice and preserve this religion. He also appealed every Villagers to guide their children to worship Doni  Polo through Gangging.

Also Read- 2 Drug peddlers with suspected Heroine arrested in Pasighat

Tarh Tarak State Vice President BJP Arunachal Pradesh who attended the program as Guest of honour emphasized to preserve and promote our age old system to worship our religion through Gangging. He also  said that Pema Khandu Led BJP Govt. in the state has created the indigenous department to promote and preserve our practices and appeal everyone to encourage this age old system in the  society.

