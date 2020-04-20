Govt releases Over Rs 5 Cr for people of Arunachal Pradesh stranded in various parts of the country

Itanagar

As decided by the state cabinet to provide financial assistance of Rs. 3500 per person to the stranded Arunachal Pradesh people in various parts of the country, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today released a sum of Rupees Five Crore Twenty Lakhs Six Thousand Five Hundred from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

This amount will facilitate one-time financial assistance to 14859 (fourteen thousand eight hundred fifty nine) stranded Arunachalees and will directly be credited in their account number through the concerned deputy commissioners.

The list of stranded Arunachalees collected in the State Control room has been shared with the concerned Deputy Commissioners who will release the financial assistance after due diligence and verification in consultation with the local MLAs and other stakeholders preferably by 21st April. The funds have been transferred to the DCs for onward payment through DBT mode.

It may be mentioned that the Cabinet took note of the grievances and issues faced by many stranded Arunachal people across country and hence decided to provide assistance of Rs 3500 for sustenance of such people during the Lockdown period from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.