Itanagar

Itanagar: Mental Health Awareness Program held in DNGC

March 21, 2022
Itanagar: Mental Health Awareness Program held in DNGC
ITANAGAR-  An awareness program under the theme “Targeted Intervention on Mental Health” was organized by the District Mental Health Program Papum Pare in collaboration with Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), under the aegis of Directorate of Health Services, in the Conference Hall of the college today on 21st March 2022. The Principal Dr. M.Q. Khan along with faculty members, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and other students of the college attended the programme.

The programme was graced by Dr. M. Pangkam, Senior Psychiatrist of Midpu Mental Hospital and Mrs. Dagrik Gara, a Psychiatrist and social worker, as Resource Persons. In his welcome note Dr M.Q. Khan emphasised on the importance of well-being of one’s mental health and citing few examples, he emphasised on talking more about mental health along with physical health. He also appreciated the District Mental Health Program Papum Pare, for conducting such program in the college campus.

In the first session Dr. M. Pangkam presented and talked on the topic ‘Suicide prevention’ where he elaborated on depression, its symptoms and clinical characteristics that leads to suicide. He also talked about behavioural indicators of depressed people as majority of people fail to seek help and take drastic steps like suicide. He reiterated regarding general awareness among masses and reporting suspected casescwhich was desirable and needed in such situations.

In second session, Mrs. Dagrik Gara spoke about stress and general anxiety disorder (GAD), its causes, diagnosis and treatment. She also discussed about panic disorder, phobic disorder, post traumatic stress disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder in length. An interactive session between the Resource Person and students was also held in the end of the sessions to clear the doubts raised by students.

The program was well coordinated and orchestrated by CTOs of NCC and Assistant Professors Dr.(Mrs.) Likha Eichir and Mr. Goke Riji under the guidance of Principal Dr.M.Q.Khan of Dera Natung Govt. College, Itanagar.

The programme was befittingly moderated and anchored by Assistant Professor Dr. Taro Sindik.

