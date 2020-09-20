Itanagar: BJP’s SEVA SAPTAH concludes

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Weeklong SEVA SAPTAH organised by Bhartiya Janta Party ( BJP) concluded on Sunday with tree plantation programme held at Donyi Polo School for Hearing and Visually Impaired, Chimpu.

On this occasion, Nakap Nalo, Minister Tourism, Transport and Civil Aviation said that the week long Seva has inspired the party workers to motivate themselves to work for others and the party workers has been able to carry forward several social works across the state.

The Seva Saptah was the remembrance of 70th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wherein leaders of all wings of the party takes part across the state alongwith country. Nalo added.

While appealing all section of society Nalo said we should always keep feeling to help others specially person in need and also our ultimate goal is to serve the society and humanity for a vibrant nation development unity and integrity.

Lirmoba MLA Nyamar Karbak while said that the week long activities of the party has motivated the party karyakartas to rejuvenate themselves to help other and serve the community and society.

Watch Video

He also lauded the party leaders to chose the activities carried out which would inspire others.

Pangin MLA OJing Tasing, Mahila Morcha President Higio Aruni, City President Tarh Soping, senior leaders Nalong Mige, Tayek Goi, Tadar Niglar among others were present.

During this SEVA SAPTAH team of various wings of BJP has carried out blood donation camp, swachh bharat abhiyan, cleanliness drive, distribution of fruits in various hospital, plantation activities and many more programme all over state.