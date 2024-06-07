Arunachal: Workshop on ‘G-20 Delhi Declaration : A Feasibility Assessment’ held at RGU

ITANAGAR- A One Day National Workshop on ‘G-20 DELHI DECLARATION: A FEASIBILITY ASSESSMENT’ was conducted by Department of Political Science, RGU as a part of project under Indian Council of Social Science Research, (ICSSR), New Delhi on 07th June 2024. The Project is being awarded under Dr. Pratip Chattopadhyay, University of Kalyani, West Bengal. Participants comprising of teachers, research scholars and PG students of various departments attended the workshop in hybrid mode and benefited from the programme.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Saket Khushwaha, Vice-Chancellor, RGU said that this workshop will be helpful in understanding the objective of the workshop in the process of structuring and content of mainstreaming lifestyle for sustainable development.

He stressed on the adoption of intensive research to be applied so that by 2024, India to be known as a developed model amongst the developed countries. And for that, the concept of sustainability has to be analyzed at earliest, where the minimal need of the poor is meted out.

Prof. Nabam Nakha Hina, Head of Political Science Department, RGU while welcoming the gathering, apprised the participants of the objective of workshop and the course of discussion to be taken place in technical session.

Prof. Arvind Kumar, School of International Studies, JNU, New Delhi while delivering the keynote address emphasized on the importance of Artifical Intelligence (AI), women empowerment, food security and the global issues in achieving the objectives of G-20 and the role on India in it.

Prof. S.K. Chaudhuri, Dean, Faulty of Social Sciences, RGU while stressing the importance of G- 20 added that the workshop should also emphasized on the possibilities from local to global perspective concerning how local issues are involved and how it is making progress in terms of communities, states in North East India. Scholars and stakeholders should often come together to discuss the issues of our time.

Prof. J.K. Patnaik, School of International Studies, JNU, New Delhi while speaking as the Resource person shed light of the genesis of G- 20 and the role of India as one of the emerging leading members in ensuring the global responsibility. As G- 20 Delhi Declaration intends to intensify the role of G- 20 countries, the focus should be on inter and intra developmental approach through which the citizen can harness local resources to tackle various kinds of hazards and challenges.

Prof. S.K. Nayak, Department of Economics, RGU and Chairman of technical session, in his concluding remarks stressed on adoption of advanced polices and model to bring equality and to minimized the economic gap under the confluence of G-20 countries.

The program was concluded with vote of thanks by Project Coordinator Dr. Pratip Chattopadhyay, University of Kalyani, West Bengal, and Coordinator of the project, who stressed on the degree to which India has become a part of solution to major global problems.