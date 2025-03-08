BJP Mahila Morcha Arunachal Pradesh celebrates International Women’s Day

ITANAGAR- BJP Mahila Morcha Arunachal Pradesh celebrated International Women’s Day at the State BJP Headquarters, emphasizing financial empowerment and organ donation awareness.

State BJP Vice-President & BJMM In-charge Yalem Taga Burang highlighted various government schemes benefiting women and reiterated the party’s commitment to their upliftment.

Resource person Dr. Lisung Tadar Taba underscored the importance of organ donation, urging greater participation in the state.

Also Read- CM termed ‘corruption’ as one of the major hurdles in functioning of a govt as well as any organization

State BJP President Kaling Moyong lauded women’s role in politics and social progress, assuring continued representation in leadership.

BJMM State President Kohman Lungphi Ngemu praised PM Narendra Modi’s initiatives for women’s empowerment, calling for strengthened support systems in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029: A Roadmap for Educational Transformation

A special felicitation honored 16 Self-Help Groups and outstanding women achievers. The event concluded with a vote of thanks from BJMM District President Ngurang Yache, reaffirming BJMM’s dedication to women’s empowerment.

The program saw participation from senior leaders, MLAs, party officials, and karyakartas.