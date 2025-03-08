ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

BJP Mahila Morcha Arunachal Pradesh celebrates International Women’s Day

Focus on Financial Empowerment & Organ Donation Awareness

Last Updated: March 8, 2025
ITANAGAR- BJP Mahila Morcha Arunachal Pradesh celebrated International Women’s Day at the State BJP Headquarters, emphasizing financial empowerment and organ donation awareness.

State BJP Vice-President & BJMM In-charge Yalem Taga Burang highlighted various government schemes benefiting women and reiterated the party’s commitment to their upliftment.

Resource person Dr. Lisung Tadar Taba underscored the importance of organ donation, urging greater participation in the state.

State BJP President Kaling Moyong lauded women’s role in politics and social progress, assuring continued representation in leadership.

BJMM State President Kohman Lungphi Ngemu praised PM Narendra Modi’s initiatives for women’s empowerment, calling for strengthened support systems in Arunachal Pradesh.

A special felicitation honored 16 Self-Help Groups and outstanding women achievers. The event concluded with a vote of thanks from BJMM District President Ngurang Yache, reaffirming BJMM’s dedication to women’s empowerment.

The program saw participation from senior leaders, MLAs, party officials, and karyakartas.

