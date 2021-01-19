Arunachal: DDK Director of engineering, Kabang Morang found dead, case registered

ITANAGAR: Doordarshan Kendra (DDK), Itanagar head and director Engineering, Kabang Morang was found dead at his official quarters here today.

Morang apparently died of a cardiac arrest but the cause of death can be ascertained after the post mortem.

Earlier this afternoon, DDK, Itanagar officials tried contacting Morang following his absence from the office today, and upon no response they visited his official quarters here. However, failing to get any response from him, the visiting DDK officials broke the door lock and found Morang dead on the floor.

Later, the police visited the site and took late Morang’s body for post mortem after formal inquiry.

Late Morang, a permanent resident of Bordumsa in Changlang district, was staying alone at his official quarters here. He was about 50 years old and is survived by his wife.

DDK, Itanagar officials informed that late Morang joined DDK, Itanagar in the year 2016 as director of its Engineering Wing and was also appointed as the head of DDK, Itanagar. They remembered late Morang as a dedicated officer and as a humble human being.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Press Club, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists and the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association have expressed shock over the incident and have expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

The trio media organizations have also prayed almighty for strength to the bereaved family and eternal peace to the departed soul.

