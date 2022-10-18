Arunachal: Government officials must motivate people to participate in Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan: Governor

ITANAGAR-The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) as a Ni-Kshay Mitra of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan PMTBMBA has adopted two Tuberculosis patients. The Governor handed over food baskets to the adopted TB patients under (PMTBMBA) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 18th October 2022.

The Governor, who will be providing prescribed food baskets every month to his adopted patients, advised the patients to take healthy and nutritious foods. He also asked them to maintain a healthy lifestyle and to include Yoga in their daily routine.

The Governor appealed to the people, particularly well-to-do individuals, corporate houses and social activists to adopt TB patients and make personal contributions in making India Tuberculosis free. He reminded that in 2018 Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji had announced that India would totally eliminate TB by 2025, a good five years ahead of the global deadline set for 2030.

The Governor advised the health officials to go for door-to-door awareness visits and educate TB Patients to practice a healthy way of life. He emphasised that the officials must reach out to the people and disseminate information about Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Government officials must motivate people to participate in Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, he said.

Itanagar Capital Region District Medical Officer, Dr. Mandip Perme and Papum Pare District Tuberculosis Officer Dr. P.D. Thongchi along with health officials were present in the programme.