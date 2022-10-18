ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Government officials must motivate people to participate in Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan: Governor

Governor appeals to the people to adopt TB patients and make personal contributions in making India Tuberculosis free

October 18, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Government officials must motivate people to participate in Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan: Governor

ITANAGAR-The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) as a Ni-Kshay Mitra of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan PMTBMBA has adopted two Tuberculosis patients. The Governor handed over food baskets to the adopted TB patients under (PMTBMBA) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 18th October 2022.

The Governor, who will be providing prescribed food baskets every month to his adopted patients, advised the patients to take healthy and nutritious foods. He also asked them to maintain a healthy lifestyle and to include Yoga in their daily routine.

The Governor appealed to the people, particularly well-to-do individuals, corporate houses and social activists to adopt TB patients and make personal contributions in making India Tuberculosis free. He reminded that in 2018 Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji had announced that India would totally eliminate TB by 2025, a good five years ahead of the global deadline set for 2030.

The Governor advised the health officials to go for door-to-door awareness visits and educate TB Patients to practice a healthy way of life. He emphasised that the officials must reach out to the people and disseminate information about Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Related Articles

Government officials must motivate people to participate in Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, he said.

Itanagar Capital Region District Medical Officer, Dr. Mandip Perme and Papum Pare District Tuberculosis Officer Dr. P.D. Thongchi along with health officials were present in the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags
October 18, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Transgender Men’s Health & Their Rights

Arunachal: AP Queer station discusses Transgender Men’s Health & Their Rights

September 6, 2022
Arunachal Assembly adopts resolution to name Hollongi Greenfield Airport as Donyi Polo Airport

Arunachal Assembly adopts resolution to name Hollongi Greenfield Airport as Donyi Polo Airport

September 6, 2022
Arunachal: Governor felicitated health officials

Arunachal: Governor felicitated health officials

September 6, 2022
Arunachal: Governor extends Teachers’ Day greetings

Arunachal: Governor extends Teachers’ Day greetings

September 4, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein urges upon the youths to refrain from substance abuse

Arunachal: Chowna Mein urges upon the youths to refrain from substance abuse

September 3, 2022
Arunachal: NASYW organises Annual Felicitation Programme

Arunachal: NASYW organises Annual Felicitation Programme

August 28, 2022
Waive off house rent, shop rent during lockdown period- Kaso appeals

Arunachal: Lone JD (U) MLA Techi Kaso joins BJP

August 24, 2022
Itanagar: AJKS takes out protest march against alleged corruption in IMC

Itanagar: AJKS takes out protest march against alleged corruption in IMC

August 22, 2022
Centre’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) will be a game changer for agriculture sector, says Pema Khandu

Arunachal: 2-day all India meet in Itanagar on ‘maximum governance, minimum government’

August 17, 2022
Former Miss Arunachal Tengam Celine Koyu attends AP Queer station 4th Meetup

Former Miss Arunachal Tengam Celine Koyu attends AP Queer station 4th Meetup

August 15, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button