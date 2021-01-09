Arunachal: Governor chairs high level meeting on Miao-Vijaynagar Road

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) chaired a high-level meeting on Miao-Vijoynagar Road at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 8th January 2021. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam and UD, Food & Civil Supplies Minister Kamlung Mosang attended the meeting.

The Governor emphasised that there are many places in Arunachal Pradesh, which have huge tourism potential. The treasured flora, fauna and the mesmerising scenic beauty are of immense interest to the tourists, environmentalists and adventure sports persons. The Vijoynagar area in the eastern tip of the State, which is one of those places has enormous potential for wildlife, adventure, eco and cultural tourism. To harness these aspects of tourism, Miao-Vijoynagar Road should be completed at the earliest, he said.

The Governor reiterated that with a good road, the conservation of the famed Namdapha National Park will be better and easier in addition to maintaining the national security.

The Governor asked the Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the State Finance Minister for adequate and regular funding of the road project, which he said will generate State revenues in the future due to tourism and economic activities of the local people of the area. He also advised the RWD Minister Shri Ngandam for proper supervision as the Rural Works Department is implementing the Road project under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, which will connect a number of rural villages between Miao and Vijoynagar.

Inviting people’s involvement for facilitating timely implementation of the Road project, the Governor asked the local MLA cum UD Minister Shri Mosang to ensure smooth progress of the work.

The Deputy Chief Minister and other ministers assured the Governor their commitment for the early completion of the strategic 157 km PMGSY road from Miao to Vijoynagar.