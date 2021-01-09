India’s top Agriculture Scientist prof. B. Mohan Kumar joins AUS as its 4th vice chancellor

Namsai: Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) gets its newest Vice-Chancellor Prof. B. Mohan Kumar on 08-01-2021, Friday at Namsai. Prof B. Mohan Kumar Ex Additional DG, ICAR is one of India’s top Agriculture Scientist. Earlier he worked as ICAR Emeritus Scientist, College of Forestry, Kerala Agricultural University, and as a Professor, School of Ecology and Environment Studies, Nalanda University.

Prof. Mohan Kumar has an immense experience with an established account of working in the higher education industry skilled in Agroforestry, Silviculture, Sustainability, Data Analysis, and Agrobiodiversity. He is also figuring in top 2% Scientist in the subject area of Forestry.

Coming from a professional educational background with a Post-doctoral focused in Forest Ecology and Silviculture from Utah State University, he quotes – “Being the Vice-Chancellor of Arunachal University of Studies is an opportunity worth lifetime.

The campus is located in the middle of amazing agricultural infrastructure that gives the campus a lot of potential to contribute to the nation as an agriculturalist. I am thrilled and excited to be a part of the team now and I hope AUS and I have a long productive way to go”.

In addition, the valedictory function of Prof O.P Sharma was organized by the University for honouring his dedication and commitment to Arunachal University of Studies till date. Prof O.P Sharma has been a part of AUS both as a Dean of Arts and Social Science and also as the Vice Chancellor.

AUS Chairman Ashwani Lochan quoted – “Prof O.P Sharma has taught us a lot during his time at AUS. He is a man of his words and his professionalism has set high standards in the organizations that shall be missed profoundly.”

Lastly, the event was concluded by planting the fresh gooseberry saplings sowed around 2 months by Chairman. The newly grown gooseberry saplings were moved to a better place in presence of the new VC and other members of AUS.