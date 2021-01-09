Arunachal: Tarh Welfare Society celebrates 15th foundation day

NIRJULI: Tarh clan having large number of qualified and professional members have a pivotal role to play to ensure their the children remain engaged in academic purist to excel, Tarh Welfare Society (TWS) chairman Tarh Tarak said in his address to 15th foundation day celebration of the society here on Saturday.

Underscoring the importance of standing united, he said that all members should also ensure peaceful co-existence with members of all clans and communities across the state so that each member could contribute to socio-economic development of the state.

Reiterating that all should act with honesty and sincerity, he made a fervent appeal to all not to forget that the Arunachalees are known for their hospitality, particularly those outsiders either living in the state or visiting as tourists. This would go a long way to promote tourism sector as the present government has been taking bold steps in that direction.

Watch Video

Earlier, the achievers of various fields were felicitated were to mark the occasions. The prominent ones included elected Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) corporators Tarh Nachung & Tarh Achak, APPSC crackers Dr Tarh Chachu & Dr Tarh Kapa and students for securing higher percentage of marks in classes-X and XII.

Earlier, general secretary Tarh Kama highlighted various activities of TWS last year followed by address of Tarh Rai. The event, which begun with hositing of flag by Tarak, was punctuated by cultural programmes by tiny tots.