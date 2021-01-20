Arunachal: Pema Khandu condoles death of Kabang  Morang

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has mourned the sad demise of Kabang Morang, Director Engineering and Head of Office of DD K Itanagar who expired on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest.

In his condolence letter to Late Morang’s wife, Khandu wrote “I am shocked over the sad news of sudden and untimely demise of Late Kabang Morang.

Shri Morang had joined Indian Broadcasting Engineering Service (IBES) in 1995 and served in several places in the NorthEast Region. Late Morang was heading Doordarshan Kendra Itanagar from August 2016 till date. He played an instrumental role in launching the State’s first Satellite Channel DD Arunprabha Channel from Itanagar in 2019.

Born in 1970, Late Morang hailed from Bordumsa, Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. He was an alumni of Jadavpur University from where he graduated in Engineering .

In his demise, the press fraternity and the state has lost a dedicated and sincere officer who contributed immensely towards taking the state media particularly the Door Darshan Kendra Itanagar into new heights.

I believe, leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection showered on him by the people and his soul will remain immortal. So would his footsteps and the contributions made to the state and his community during his long and memorable social career.

I know this would be the most trying time for the family members to cope with the irreparable loss, I hope my humble words of consolation would ease the grief even if a little. Me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with the grieving family and share the pain inflicted by one of the greatest truths of life.

I pray Lord Buddha to bestow you with strength to bear the irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace in heavenly abode.

With deepest condolences!” the message further added.