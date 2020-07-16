Itanagar- License may be cancelled if Traders found for charging high prices- DC

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- The district Administration will take strong action and may cancelled the trade license of those traders who found for charging high prices of essential commodities, warned Komkar Dulom, DC, Capital Region.

Talking to press here on Thursday evening he said District Administration will not hesitate even to cancel the license of shopkeepers if they found violating the order.

“Don’t use the pandemic situation to make profit. Magistrate and police will conduct checking in the markets starting Friday at 9 AM to 5 PM,” he said.

The DC added that price list has been prepared in consultation with APMC and Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

“Every 15 days we will try to review the price. Will take care the interest of both consumer and business owners,” he said. The DC sought cooperation of public and shopkeepers in this regard.

Meanwhile, DC appeal all consumers and shopkeeper to wear facemask and maintain social distancing and do not go in rush area and remain safe.

