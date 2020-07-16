Arunachal: Doimukh-Hoj-Potin road in bad shape

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- The Doimukh-Hoj-Potin Road is in deplorable condition after a portion of Hoj-Portin road near the Hoj market washed away and land slides occured at several locations. However restoration work is on, but it will take time, said highway authorities.

On Thursday additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Sagalee S Lowang along with officials of PWD Highway visited Hoj and made the arrangement. Talking to press, ADC Lowang informed that traffic will be regulated. “I spoke to GM NEEPCO and accordingly have worked out a plan. The NEEPCO authorities have agreed to the request of the Papum Pare administration to allow commuters to use the road which passes through NEEPCO campus till the Yupia to Potin road is restored near Hoj Market. However No one will stop inside the campus and also commuters will not spit while passing through the campus,” she said. Further she urged people to stop using Doimukh-Hoj road during night time for the safety concern.

Taba Apa, contractor for the maintenance of Doimukh to Potin stretch of TAH has urged people to cooperate. “During the lockdown we were planning to carry out periodical maintenance work but rain caused major destruction. We have been forced to work on resolving these problems,” he said. Further he appealed to the people to stop travelling during night and also during the day when heavy shower lashes area.

The executive engineer highway, Doimukh division Gyati Anda informed that besides periodical maintenance, the division has identified four major areas including infamous Kalamati which needs permanent solution.

“There are 4 major points’ needs permanent solution and will not solved by periodical maintenance. PWD highway sent DPR to ministry of road transport and highways. But some observation was made.

We will rectify and send them back to ministry,” he said. He also said the tender for periodical maintenance of Yupia-Hoj(package B) stretch has completed and letter of acceptance (LOA) issued and agreement with contractor will be signed at the earliest.