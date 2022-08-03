Itanagar

Arunachal Governor attends High Level Security Meeting

Governor suggests for good maintenance of the border roads for the benefit of the local population and also for the security forces

August 3, 2022
ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the high level security meeting at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 3rd August 2022. Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with State Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Director General of Police Satish Golcha and Commissioner to Chief Minister Sonam Chombay attended it, while General Officer Commanding–in-Chief Eastern Army Command Lt General RP Kalita, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM and General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps, Lt. General RC Tiwari, AVSM, SM and Brigadier General Staff (Operations) Brig KS Dhadwal, SM, Eastern Command participated in the meeting.

The Governor suggested for good maintenance of the border roads for the benefit of the local population and also for the security forces. He also suggested for taking up strategic roads in Arunachal Pradesh, which will be beneficial for economic growth of the people and for the protection of vulnerable border areas.

The Governor suggested for concerted efforts by the State Government and armed forces for removal of all bottlenecks in leasing out or acquiring of land for defence purposes or road construction.

Taking part in the discussion, the Chief Minister informed that many roads and other projects have been recommended under Border Area Development Projects, which will be beneficial to the people and at the same time to the armed forces for securing the borders. He also informed that local needs of the armed forces in term of agricultural produces will be catered through Agricultural Marketing Boards of the State Government.

Earlier, Brigadier General Staff (BGS) of Eastern Command briefed the Governor and Chief Minister about the security scenario and challenges to the State. BGS also shared the initiatives in boosting the State Tourism and creating bonhomie with the local people of Arunachal Pradesh.

August 3, 2022
