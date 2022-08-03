Arunachal: KDOWS serves 15 days ultimatum to police to nab the murderer of Lt. Tamik Taki

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Kuri Dajum Olung Welfare Society (KDOWS), a conglomeration of several clans of the Adi tribe wherein Taki clan is also part of, in a press briefing here at Pasighat this evening as showed resentment and dissatisfaction over slow progress of investigation in the case of murder of Lt. Tamik Taki, ex-Inspector, Tax & Excise, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Deeply anguished over the delay in solving the brutal murder case of Lt. Tamik Taki, the KDOWS is calling for this press conference today to show our resentment and dissatisfaction in the slow progress in the case by the investigating agency.

On 22nd April 2022 Late Taki went missing from Itanagar and a missing report was lodged at Itanagar Police Station on dated 28th April. And on 6t May 2022, the dead body of Late Taki was found at Siang River in Tuting area under mysterious circumstances and it was crystal clear from the dead body of Late Taki that, it was a cold-blooded murder, the rarest of rare case as the dead body was tied with a huge stone by 6mm iron rod and was sunk under the mighty Siang River”, said Dr. Kabang Lego and Tayi Taki, KDOWS President and General Secretary respectively.

“After the recovery of the dead body of Lt. Taki, an FIR was lodged at Tuting Police Station on dated 7th May vide Tuting P.S. Case No. 02/2022, U/S 302/201 IPC. Almost 3 months had passed after the murder of Late Taki but the Tuting Police is still unable to crack the case. So, we have submitted a representation to SP Upper Siang District on 27th July 2022 appealing to complete the investigation of the instant case within 15 days’ time or else we shall resort to democratic movement for early justice of Late Tamik Taki.

After submission of the representation, 6 days have already passed, but there has been no outcome/finding from the concerned department/investigating agency. Therefore, with heavy heart, through this press conference, I on behalf of KDOWS in particular and Arunachalees in general, appeal to all the CBOs, Social Activists, and General Public to extend their solidarity and support for delivery of justice to the departed soul of Lt. Taki ” added Dr. Lego and Taki of KDOWS.