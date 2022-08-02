Arunachal: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign launched

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today attended the launch of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and sale of National Flags to Govt Employees, organized by Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat Employee Association at Zen Garden, AP Civil Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said this year we are celebrating 75 years of India’s independence, and to mark the occasion, citizens of the country are encouraged to hoist the Tiranga at their home from August 13 to 15.

Lauding the Employee Association for organizing the launch of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ abhiyan and sale of National Flags, he said merely buying the flag isn’t the purpose, but one must own it to accord highest respect and honour.

The CM said all efforts are underway to make the abhiyan a success to cover 4-lakh households in the State. All Deputy Commissioners, administrative officers including the elected members are to ensure that the National Flag reaches every household.

Known throughout the country as a patriotic State, with ‘Jai Hind’ used as a greeting when people meet, the CM said the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is one great opportunity for people of Arunachal to exhibit their unflinching patriotism.

He further said the coming 15th of August will also be marked by the launch of a cleanliness campaign. He said to make the campaign a success; eminent personalities of the area will be roped in.

He appealed to the people that on the days when Tiranga will be hoisted on their respective houses, it should be with dignity, following all the rules governing the display of the Tricolour.