Arunachal: CM stressed on the need to create mass awareness about cancer

ITANAGAR – Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired the 1st Governing Body meeting of State Cancer Society of Arunachal Pradesh today.

Addressing the meeting, the CM stressed on the need to create mass awareness on cancer and related major risk factors by involving CBOs, NGOs and other groups. There is a need to bring about behavioural and lifestyle changes for prevention of cancer, he advocated. Further looking at the high incidence rates, awareness for early detection should also be generated. He requested the State Cancer Society and the Health Department to take initiative under the leadership of Health Minister Alo Libang.

The meeting started with a note from Dr. Sharat Chauhan, Principal Secretary, Health informing the house about increased incidence of cancer in the State and also highlighting the aims and objects of State Cancer Society which is mainly to oversee comprehensive cancer treatment, including pain and palliative care support, create awareness and to set up cancer care centres under central and state government schemes.

Dr. Sam Tsering, State Nodal Officer, Cancer Control Programme presented the status report of various activities taken up by the Society for welfare of cancer patients. 3232 patients have benefitted from the Chief Minister’s Free Cancer Chemotherapy Scheme so far, which was launched in 2017 to provide chemotherapy medicines upto a ceiling of Rs. 5.00 lakhs per patient per annum to all APST cancer patients and regular State Govt. Employees and their dependants.

The MoU with Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai shall be renewed for the CM’s Free Cancer Chemotherapy Scheme for another term of three years. He also informed that soon the Cancer Screening project will be launched in Papum Pare (including ICC), East Siang and Tirap Districts. Also the State Government has increased the allocation from the initial Rs 3 Crore to Rs 6 crore for the scheme in this financial year.

The Governing Body headed by CM Khandu has decided to establish one State of the art comprehensive Tertiary Cancer Care Centre for the people in a phase wise manner. The Centre shall have all the latest technologies & equipment and facilities like Linear Accelerator (True Beam), Brachytherapy Unit, PET CT Scan etc. for the people who otherwise have to travel to other states for the same. This will be in addition to the free diagnostics, chemotherapy and medicines being provided by the government. Various other decisions pertaining to the body were also taken during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Alo Libang, Advisor Goruk Pordung, Principal Secretary Health & FW Dr. Sharat Chauhan, Commissioner to CM Sonam Chombay, Special Secretary Health Vivek H. P, Jt. Secretary CMO Kanki Darang, MD NHM L. Borang, DHS M. Lego, Secretaries RKM Hospital Itanagar, DDHS(P&D) Dr. S. Ronya and SNO, Cancer Control Programme Dr. Tsering.