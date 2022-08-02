Arunachal

Arunachal: Army’s eastern command GOC-in-C calls on the Governor

Governor emphasises on goodwill civic actions and welfare of the people by the armed forces in the rural and far-flung areas.

August 2, 2022
Arunachal: Army’s eastern command GOC-in-C calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR-    Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 2nd August 2022. They discussed about the issues of national security, road connectivity, Agnipath Scheme and recruitment of local youth in the Indian Army.

The Governor appreciated the contribution of the Indian Army towards the wellbeing and security of the people living in the North Eastern Region, especially Arunachal Pradesh. He also complimented Army Commander for his and his staff’s help in the recruitment process of local youth.

The Governor suggested that the armed forces should organise more awareness and motivational camps for the recruitment of local youth in different parts of the State. The pre-recruitment rallies are important for more youth of the State joining the armed forces. He reiterated that State’s home grown soldiers will be the best defenders of the safety and security of the State and the nation.

The Governor also took up the issue of constant review of the plans for strengthening the Border Areas. He emphasised on goodwill civic actions and welfare of the people by the armed forces in the rural and far-flung areas.

The Army Commander, who is on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, assured of his best cooperation in the recruitment process and instilling a sense of security amongst the people.

August 2, 2022
