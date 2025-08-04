Arunachal: Pema Khandu Launches Mission Karmayogi Workshop in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated a five-day lead trainers’ workshop under Mission Karmayogi on Monday, urging civil servants to embrace a culture of empathy, innovation, and purpose-driven governance.

Addressing civil service officers from Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura, the Chief Minister emphasized that building a future-ready, citizen-centric, and responsive bureaucracy requires not just skills—but a shift in mindset.

“Mission Karmayogi is not just another training programme. It is a movement—a transformative journey that begins with rethinking how we serve, solve, and connect with citizens,” Khandu said.

Also Read- Pema Khandu Launches PAI 2.0 Workshop to Boost Panchayat-Level Governance

The workshop, jointly conducted by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), Government of India, comes shortly after Arunachal Pradesh signed an MoU with the CBC through its Administrative Training Institute (ATI). The training is designed to prepare a cadre of lead trainers, who will in turn mentor master-trainers in their districts and departments.

Khandu noted that the goal of this initiative is not merely technical capacity-building but transformative leadership. “Real change doesn’t begin in policy files. It starts within us—in how we show up, how we treat the people who walk through the doors of a public office,” he said.

Also Read- Rare Leopard Cat Cub Spotted Near Jang: A Boost to Wildlife Conservation in Tawang

The Chief Minister also made a compelling case for culturally sensitive development, warning against the false dichotomy between tradition and progress.

“If development erodes our cultural values, that’s a tragedy. But if, in the name of preserving culture, we reject development, that’s equally tragic,” he cautioned.

In a forward-looking address, Khandu emphasized the importance of improving the happiness index alongside governance metrics.

“Development must make people happier. If governance improves but the happiness index declines, we’ve missed the point,” he said.

Also Read- BRO Restores Tato-Menchuka Road in Shi-Yomi Within 24 Hours After Massive Landslide

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to inclusive development—especially for the most marginalized—and said Mission Karmayogi would help ensure that public services reach the last person in the queue.

Calling Mission Karmayogi the world’s largest civil services capacity-building initiative, Khandu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership for launching such a far-reaching reform.

To meet the mission’s objectives, he called for:

A shift from rule-based to role-based HR management

Digital upskilling

Modernized training modules across departments

Better service delivery systems

A stronger performance and transparency culture

Khandu set a two-month timeline, till September 2025, to complete Mission Karmayogi’s training modules across Arunachal.

He urged trainers to adopt a citizen-first mindset and reflect on key service questions:

“How welcoming is your office? How responsive are you? Are your staff respectful? How effectively are public issues being resolved?”

Key dignitaries present included Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, Dr. R. Balasubramanium (Member, HR, CBC), Shyama Prasad Roy (Joint Secretary, CBC), and consultants from CBC.