Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik Calls on Youth to Preserve Culture and Strengthen National Unity

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, KT Parnaik, participated in the Yuva Sangam programme under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Tuesday, where he called upon youth to preserve traditional values, indigenous knowledge systems, languages, and cultural practices while contributing towards environmental protection and sustainable living.

The programme brought together participating students from Uttar Pradesh and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology. NERIST has been serving as the nodal institution for Arunachal Pradesh under Yuva Sangam Phase VI and has been paired with Indian Institute of Management Lucknow for the initiative.

Interacting with the students, the Governor advised young people to connect with individuals from different parts of the country and engage in meaningful exchanges aimed at strengthening unity, mutual respect, and national integration. He observed that such interactions help youth appreciate India’s cultural diversity while reinforcing the spirit of collective identity and national belonging.

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Highlighting the objectives of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, the Governor encouraged youth to actively participate in initiatives that promote cultural understanding, emotional bonding, and shared national pride. He also urged students to cultivate curiosity and inquisitiveness, describing them as essential qualities for innovation, learning, and personal growth.

The Governor further emphasized the importance of preserving indigenous traditions and cultural heritage while adapting to contemporary developmental needs. He encouraged young people to remain educated, disciplined, and self-motivated, describing youth participation as essential for nation-building and social progress.

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Addressing the visiting students from Uttar Pradesh, the Governor spoke about the history, cultural diversity, and developmental trajectory of Arunachal Pradesh. He highlighted the State’s potential in sectors such as hydropower, horticulture, tourism, and organic farming, while also acknowledging the geographical and infrastructural challenges faced by the frontier state.

He stated that Arunachal Pradesh continues to progress steadily with the support of the Central Government and the determination of its people.

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The Governor also drew connections between Arunachal Pradesh and India’s ancient civilizational heritage by referring to historically and spiritually significant sites in the State. He mentioned Parashuram Kund as an important spiritual destination associated with Indian mythology and faith. He also referred to Bhismaknagar and Malinithan, highlighting their archaeological and historical significance in reflecting long-standing cultural and spiritual links between Arunachal Pradesh and the rest of India.

Encouraging the visiting students to carry back positive experiences from the State, the Governor expressed hope that their visit would strengthen bonds of friendship and deepen understanding of the Northeast region and its people.

He also emphasized that the people of the Northeast are equally patriotic, committed, and devoted to the nation, and said the region has consistently contributed to India’s unity, security, culture, and development. Stressing the need for greater empathy and interaction, he encouraged youth to become ambassadors of national unity and work towards eliminating stereotypes and regional barriers.

The programme also featured a cultural exchange segment showcasing performances from participants representing Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Miss Techi Ajum, a Class IX student of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Nirjuli, presented a Kathak performance. Students from NERIST performed an Arunachali traditional group dance, while Team Uttar Pradesh presented folk and semi-classical songs along with ‘Kajari Loknritya’, a traditional folk dance form of Uttar Pradesh.

The Governor later hosted a high tea for the participants.