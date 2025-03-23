ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: 2nd Borderland Narratives Film Festival Concludes at RGU

Workshops on editing, screenplay writing, and film funding by experts like Sanjiv Monga and Alexander Leo Pou offered valuable insights.

Last Updated: March 23, 2025
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-  The 2nd edition of the Borderland Narratives: Festival of Films from Contemporary North East India concluded successfully at RGU, Arunachal Pradesh.

The three-day event showcased 29 films, four industry sessions, and renowned filmmakers, celebrating regional storytelling and cultural preservation.

A panel discussion, moderated by Festival Director Moji Riba, highlighted the need for better networking, financial support, and comprehensive film policies for regional cinema.

In the short film competition themed “Vanishing Roots: Art, Culture, and Folklore,” H. Chinglemba Meitei’s Eta Laidhibi won the Best Film Award. Tune of Love by Dr. Indrakumar Moirangtham received a jury mention.

Festival Co-director Dr. Sunil Koijam emphasized the festival’s role in uniting and inspiring filmmakers, while Prof. Simon John stressed the importance of filmmaking as a tool for cultural preservation.

The festival concluded with a soulful performance by folk-fusion artist David Angu.

