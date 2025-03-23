Arunachal: Elli Ketok Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for 2019 Murder in Tirap

KHONSA- Elli Ketok, a self-styled insurgent and resident of Kheti village in Tirap district, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the District and Sessions Court, Khonsa, for the abduction and murder of Jaley Anna in 2019.

The court found Ketok guilty under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 302 (murder), and imposed fines totaling Rs 31,000. The judgment includes rigorous imprisonment for the first ten years under Section 302 with a fine of Rs 10,000. Additionally, he was sentenced to ten years each under Sections 364 and 367 with fines of Rs 7,000 for each offense, three years under Sections 326 and 450 with a fine of Rs 5,000, and one year under Section 451 with a fine of Rs 2,000. The court directed that all fines be deposited with the state government within a month.

Also Read- Ojing Tasing inaugurates ancient bat roost cave ‘Ponrung’ in Siang district

The incident occurred during the 2019 elections when Ketok and a group of armed insurgents abducted Jaley Anna and his friend from Kheti village. Both victims were brutally assaulted with rifle butts, resulting in Anna’s death due to severe injuries.

The case was initially investigated by then Sub-Inspector (now Inspector) Chuman Chena and later taken over by then SI (now Inspector) Nokpam Lowang, who arrested Ketok and submitted the charge sheet.

Weather Forecast : IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms In Northeast India

Notably, Ketok was also implicated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the 2019 ambush that killed Khonsa West MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 others in Bogapani, Tirap. The ambush, carried out by suspected NSCN militants, resulted in the deaths of Aboh, his son, and several others.

The sentencing marks a significant step in delivering justice for the victims and bringing closure to one of Tirap district’s most heinous crimes.