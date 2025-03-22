Arunachal: Ojing Tasing inaugurates ancient bat roost cave ‘Ponrung’ in Siang district

BOLENG ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Ojing Tasing, Minister of PR, RD, Cooperation, and Transport, inaugurated the ‘Ponrung,’ an ancient and awe-inspiring Bat Roost Cave near Lokpeng Village under Siang District on Friday. The event was attended by Dy. Commissioner, Siang, PN Thungon, district officials, and the local community.

With its breathtaking stalactite formations, the ‘Ponrung’ is a natural marvel that has now been made more accessible with the support and initiative of Ojing Tasing and PN Thungon who facilitated the construction of concrete steps leading to the cave. This marks a crucial step in positioning this Bat cave as a major tourist attraction.

Speaking at the event, Ojing Tasing stated, “Lokpeng is a hidden gem with immense tourism potential. Developing it as a tourist destination will not only showcase our rich natural heritage but also create new livelihood opportunities for the local community.” He further emphasized the need to protect the region’s biodiversity, urging the local community to shift from hunting practices to becoming active preservers of flora and fauna.

In a major boost for the site’s development, Tasing announced an additional Rs. 20 Lakhs for the further beautification and enhancement of the caves. This funding will be utilized for infrastructure improvements, lighting and other amenities to make this Bat roost cave ‘Ponrung’ a more visitor-friendly destination in near future.

While, PN Thungon, DC Siang, advising the local communities and the team Lokpeng Welfare Society said that tourism is not just about attractions; it thrives on the warmth and hospitality of the people. By welcoming visitors and showcasing Lokpeng’s rich heritage, the community can create a sustainable economy while preserving its cultural and natural treasures.

It is worth mentioning here that the transformation of the ‘Ponrung’ into a tourism site has been spearheaded by the Lokpeng Welfare Society (LWS) under the leadership of its President, Talo Pajing. First explored by LWS in September 2024, the site’s preservation and promotion have been made possible through their dedicated efforts and the support of the local community.

Lokpeng village and its region is a home to several unique attractions, including the Ponrung, a magnificent bat roost cave with striking stalactite formations like: an imposing upright rock historically used as fortune prongs locally called ‘Eling Petkok’, a natural vent that blows warm air in winter and cool air in summer locally called ‘Esar Arung’, and a historic war memorial site with hidden caves and a legacy of fierce battles called ‘Tamte Tokom’ etc, informed Niyang Pertin, Circle Officer-cum-In-Charge, DIPRO Siang District in a release.

With these remarkable developments in the sites and a growing commitment for conservation, Lokpeng has the potential to become a model for eco-tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.