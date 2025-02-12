Itanagar: IMC would soon launch month-long cleanliness drive

ITANAGAR- Tamme Phassang, Mayor Itanagar Municipal Corporation ( IMC ), announced that the IMC would soon launch a month-long cleanliness drive and awareness campaign that will cover all 20 wards of the city.

Addressing a press conference in this regard, Mayor has called on the citizens of Itanagar to join hands with the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) in its ongoing efforts to maintain a clean and green environment.

The Mayor urged the public to play an active role in the initiative, stressing that the cleanliness of the city is a collective responsibility.

He appealed to the residents to report individuals who litter public spaces, with the assurance that IMC will take action as per the law. “IMC will enforce penalties according to the established norms for such offenses,” he said.

Phassang also highlighted IMC’s efforts to improve waste management, including the implementation of twice-daily door-to-door garbage collection.

However, he emphasized that the success of these measures largely depends on the cooperation of the public. “We need a shift in mindset. The IMC can’t do everything on its own; the community must contribute to the cause,” he stated.

Addressing the work culture within the IMC, the Mayor urged safai karamcharis (ground workers) to remain disciplined and dedicated to their tasks.

“Those who are not interested in the work should step aside, while those who show commitment and discipline will be duly recognized and rewarded,” Phassang added.

The Mayor also brought attention to the ongoing discussions about jurisdictional issues between IMC and other urban local bodies. He revealed that these matters will be addressed in collaboration with the administration and local MLA to ensure a unified effort toward improving the city’s development.