ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: IMC would soon launch month-long cleanliness drive

The Mayor urged the public to play an active role in the initiative, stressing that the cleanliness of the city is a collective responsibility.

Last Updated: February 12, 2025
1 minute read
Itanagar: IMC would soon launch a month-long cleanliness drive and awareness campaign

ITANAGAR- Tamme Phassang, Mayor Itanagar Municipal Corporation ( IMC ),  announced that the IMC would soon launch a month-long cleanliness drive and awareness campaign that will cover all 20 wards of the city.

Addressing a press conference in this regard, Mayor has called on the citizens of Itanagar to join hands with the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) in its ongoing efforts to maintain a clean and green environment.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The Mayor urged the public to play an active role in the initiative, stressing that the cleanliness of the city is a collective responsibility.

Also Read-  Penalties would be imposed on those who violate cleanliness norms; Balo Raja

He appealed to the residents to report individuals who litter public spaces, with the assurance that IMC will take action as per the law. “IMC will enforce penalties according to the established norms for such offenses,” he said.

Phassang also highlighted IMC’s efforts to improve waste management, including the implementation of twice-daily door-to-door garbage collection.

However, he emphasized that the success of these measures largely depends on the cooperation of the public. “We need a shift in mindset. The IMC can’t do everything on its own; the community must contribute to the cause,” he stated.

Also Read- Inter-State Youth Exchange Program Concludes at Pasighat

Addressing the work culture within the IMC, the Mayor urged safai karamcharis (ground workers) to remain disciplined and dedicated to their tasks.

“Those who are not interested in the work should step aside, while those who show commitment and discipline will be duly recognized and rewarded,” Phassang added.

The Mayor also brought attention to the ongoing discussions about jurisdictional issues between IMC and other urban local bodies. He revealed that these matters will be addressed in collaboration with the administration and local MLA to ensure a unified effort toward improving the city’s development.

Tags
Last Updated: February 12, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: ICR Naharlagun Police Organizes Road Safety Awareness Activities in Schools

Arunachal: ICR Naharlagun Police Organizes Road Safety Awareness Activities in Schools

Arunachal: ‘Women on Wheels’ members called on the Governor

Arunachal: ‘Women on Wheels’ members called on the Governor

Arunachal: Raj Bhavan celebrates State foundation day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura

Arunachal: Raj Bhavan celebrates State foundation day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura

Arunachal: IMC signs MoU to setup Municipal Solid Waste Charcoal Plant at the Chimpu

Arunachal: IMC signs MoU to setup Municipal Solid Waste Charcoal Plant at the Chimpu

Arunachal: ASF meet with DHTE, advocate for the introduction of Sociology in government colleges

Arunachal: ASF meet with DHTE, advocate for the introduction of Sociology in government colleges

Arunachal: Governor emphasises on real-time monitoring of developmental works in the State

Arunachal: Governor emphasises on real-time monitoring of developmental works in the State

Arunachal: IG ITBP calls on the Governor

Arunachal: IG ITBP calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Governor flags off Arunachal Youth Contingent

Arunachal: Governor flags off Arunachal Youth Contingent

Arunachal: RGUSU Alumni Donate Books to Indigenous School

Arunachal: RGUSU Alumni Donate Books to Indigenous School

Arunachal: YMCR, Capital Police clean up 12.96 tons of garbage from Yagamso River

Arunachal: YMCR, Capital Police clean up 12.96 tons of garbage from Yagamso River

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button