Arunachal: Inter-State Youth Exchange Program Concludes at Pasighat

PASIGHAT– Nehru Yuva Kendra Pasighat, East Siang Dist, Arunachal Pradesh hosted an Inter-State Youth Exchange Program (ISYEP) held at Balaji Mandir Conference Hall Pasighat from 07th to 11th of February 2025.

The Nehru Yuva Kendra-Pasighat, East Siang district an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, govt. of India.

The main objective of the ISYEP is to celebrate the unity in Diversity of our Nation and to maintain and strengthen the fabric of traditionally existing emotional bonds between the people of our country.

A team of 25 numbers of youths composing 16 males and 9 females from five different districts of Assam such as Sivsagar, Dibrughar, Charaideo, Dhemaji, and North Lakhimpur came to participate in the program.

Tapi Darang, MLA of the Pasighat East, State Legislative Assembly constituency honored us as the chief guest on the 08th of February 2025 in the inaugural session of the program along with Mr. Tatling Pertin, ADC (Hq), Pasighat, East Siang District, as special guest.

Addressing the youth delegates of Assam, Tapi Darang , in his inaugural speech, encouraged the youth to be actively involved in the nation-building process and to be the change agent at the village and community level. And also advised to learn the language and culture of the tribes of our country for the greater interest of our country’s national integrity and communal harmony.

In this address, Mr. Tatling Pertin special guest of the event advised youths to try to explore every corner of our country because traveling helps in understanding the cultural diversity of our nation and the importance of unity in diversity.

Hosted by East Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh, the program aimed to provide a platform for youth from Assam to interact with their counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh, promoting mutual understanding, friendship, and cultural heritage. The exchange program took place in the picturesque town of Pasighat, renowned for its scenic landscapes and rich cultural history.

The five-day event featured a series of interactive activities, including cultural performances, group discussions, field visits, language learning, Shramdan, and life skill-building sessions. The participants engaged in insightful discussions on topics such as the importance of national integration, leadership development, community development, youth empowerment, and Yoga sessions for physical and mental well-being.

One of the highlights of the program was the cultural night, where youth from both states showcased their traditional dances, music, and crafts, celebrating the diversity and unity of the Northeast region. This event was a testament to the deep-rooted cultural connections that bind the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The field visit to Ngopok Village for an interactive session with common rural people of East Siang district and to the cleanest village of Esat Siang dist. i.e., Silluk Village was a great learning experience for the participants where they interacted with Sri Maliyang Perme author of the Assamese poem book “Aapon Xur” and Mr. Kepang Nong Borang ji who is the chairman of the Swachh Silluk Abhiyan (SSA) simultaneously.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mr. Mahit Rabha, District Youth Officer of NYK Pasighat, emphasized the importance of such exchange programs in building strong ties between the youth of different states. He said, “This program has been an incredible platform for youth to share their experiences, learn from one another, and understand the rich cultural fabric of our nation India. We hope this initiative continues to empower young people to create positive social change and contribute to the growth of our nation.”

As the program came to a close, participants left with new friendships, valuable insights, and a renewed sense of responsibility towards their communities. The success of the event underscores the critical role of youth exchange programs in bridging divides, promoting unity, and building a brighter future for the youth of India.