Arunachal: Wangki Lowang chairs review meeting to assess developmental activities in Leparada

BASAR- Minister for Environment & Forest, Govt of AP and Guardian Minister for Leparada district Wangki Lowang chaired the maiden review meeting with all Heads of the departments at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Tuesday to assess the status of various flagship programmes and important ongoing infrastructure projects in the district.

Local MLA Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi, Deputy commissioner Atul Tayeng, SP Thuptan Jambey and other officers of the district administration were also present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng presented brief district profile before the house and updated on the implementation status, performance and achievements with respect to various central /state flagship programmes in the district.

Also, all the departmental heads through PPT presented brief overview of their respective department and highlighted on the status of various works and allied activities undertaken by the respective department, with major ongoing projects under RIDF, NLCPR, SASCI, NESIDS, PMGSY etc. also being thoroughly reviewed by the guardian minister.

Local MLA Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi brought to light various persisting ground issues in the district before the Guardian Minister and requested for his constant support and intervention at all appropriate level in the interest of the district to accelerate the pace of developmental activities in the district.

She also submitted a comprehensive list of prioritized issues to the guardian minister requesting him to take up the matter at the appropriate level on top priority for its early resolution. Among others, the issues included upgradation of ALB ( Akajan-Likabali-Bame) road to National highway, proper funding for renovation of schools (Higher & Secondary) schools in the district, upgradation of PHC-Dari and PHC-Tirbin to CHC and Sub-Centre at Sago to PHC to provide better healthcare services, Upgradation of Tirbin EAC to ADC HQ, allotment of adequate fund for sports complex at new district HQ with land already earmarked for its establishment.

In his keynote address, Guardian Minster Lowang expressed his satisfaction on the performances of all the departments despite numerous constraints like shortage of manpower, shortage of office buildings etc.

He further advised all the officers to be proactive, learning new and innovative ideas and sharing them with the public so that they can replicate these ideas for better results. As a guardian minister, he assured his full support and cooperation for the overall development of the district and assured to take up important issues at the highest level of the government for required action.

Later, Minister Lowang alongwith MLA Dirchi, DC, SP and others also site visited under Construction ITI complex at Bam. He also visited ICAR farm/ KVK centre at Gori before leaving back to Itanagar.