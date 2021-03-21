Arunachal: Dr. Jamuna Bini has been conferred the coveted title of ‘ International Ambassador of Peace ‘

ITANAGAR- Writer Dr. Jamuna Bini has been conferred the coveted title of ‘ International Ambassador of Peace ‘ by World Literary Forum for Peace and Human Rights.

Dr. Bini is a very well known name in Tribal Women’s Writing. She writes mostly on the crisis of tribal identity and the eroding Indian tribal culture. Her writings also depicts the unique and exquisite culture as well as history of North East India.

This prestigious title was presented to her by Bhutan based literary Institution the ‘World Literary Forum for Peace and Human Rights’. Since its inception this literary forum is promoting global peace, economic-political stability and inter-faith harmony.

Dr. Bini is currently teaching at Hindi Deptt. RGU and she is also Assistant General Secy. of Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society.