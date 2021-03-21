Arunachal: DC Siang  issues travel advisory for smooth construction of Potin-Pangin TAH

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) In view of expediting the construction work of Potin-Pangin Trans-Arunachal Highway from Pangin (Sangam tri-junction) to Gabung stream (Korong), the Siang district Deputy Commissioner has issued a Travel Advisory to commuters regulating traffic movements from 19th March 2021 to 30th April 2021 to facilitate smooth and hassle free execution of works.

The traffic will remain opened from 06:00 AM to 09:00 AM and remain closed from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM (under Shift-1), and shall again remain opened from 02:00 PM to 06:00 PM and remain closed from 06:00 PM to 06:00 AM (under Shift-2).

DC Siang has issued this travel advisory as per the request of M/S SRK Construction and Projects Private Limited, Hyderabad which are carrying out the construction of the TAH Package-IX and the travel advisory will remain effective from 19th March to 30th April 2021, informed Sanju Taloh from Pangin, who is looking after the management of the construction work.

“The general commuters from Siang, West Siang, Shi-Yomi, Upper Siang and East Siang Districts using this stretches of Sangam tri-junction to Aalo road are requested to follow the travel advisory for time-bound and smooth construction of the Potin-Pangin Trans-Arunachal Highway between Pangin to Aalo which has been under dilapidated condition from last several years”, added Sanju Taloh.