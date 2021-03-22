Arunachal: Live Stock Vaccination Camp held at Pakke Tiger Reserve

SEIJOSA- A three day Live Stock Vaccination Camp was held at Seijosa by the park authority of Pakke Tiger Reserve in collaboration with Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and with technical support of Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science from 19th to 21st March 2021.

A total of around 1500 livestocks-cow, goat, pigs and dogs were immunized against rabbies, haemorrhagic septicemia, black quarter and swine fever.

All total forty eight (48) veterinarians were involved during the program . The vaccination team was lead by Dr. Panjit Basumatary, Vety. Surgeon of WTI.

The importance of vaccination in livestock Vaccines are used to protect animals from a wide range of diseases that affects the production, fertility and economic losses to the farmers. This is done by stimulating a defensive environment and preparing the animal to resist the impact of a pathogenic microorganism it may encounter later in life. They are efficient in preventing the transmission and spread of contagious animal diseases from animals to people and from animal to animal. Vaccines ensure that the products such as meat, eggs and milk from animals are safe for consumption. They also help in the conservation of food and water into animal proteins and other essential nutrients.

Mr.T.Pali, DF,O Pakke Tiger Reserve appreciated the young Vets for their enthusiasm and professionalism displayed by them in delivering vaccination to livestock’s owned by the fringe villagers residing around the Tiger Reserve.

The D.F.O also expressed his gratefulness to the villagers for the co-operation extended by the villages which made the program a grand success.

He hoped that the immunization would help reduce the cattle mortality due to various diseases which directly affects the economy of cattle rearing villagers.