ITANAGAR- IMC directs land and building owners to submit the details of rented houses 

ITANAGAR- The Itanagar municipal corporation (IMC) has issued a public notice and ask the land and building owners to submit the details of rent house etc to IMC within a month for registration purpose.

The IMC Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu in and order vide No-IMC/ESTT-690/2020-21 Dated March 25 2021 has said that “ as per section 119 of Arunachal Pradesh municipal corporation Act 2019 an assessment list of all land and building in the municipal area are to be prepared”.

All the building owners and land lords falling in the jurisdiction of Itanagar municipal corporation (IMC) are directed to submit their rent house detail to the concern corporator/commissioner IMC for registration within a period of one month from the date of issue of the public notice to be submitted in a format the commissioner said in the order.

IMC commissioner when contacted inform that the format will be available with all the IMC corporator or they can collect it from IMC free of cost or they can download from the IMC website.

After submission of the said format it would be verify by the officials of IMC and later will be discussed in the business meeting and by which a rule guidelines/rule may be frames thereof.

As of now there are more than 9000 trading license in capital complex with more than 5000 household and it is expected that the rented building /premise would be around 5000. He said adding that the residential and building running with trading license may be exempted which would be verify properly before going for registration.