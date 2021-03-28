Arunachal Guv, CM extend Holi Greetings

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have greeted the people of the state on the joyous occasion of Holi.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) extended his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of the State on the festive occasion of Holi. He expressed his hope that the festivity will promote harmony and goodwill in the society.

In his message, the Governor said that India being a land of diversity, Holi is celebrated differently in different parts of the country. Holi symbolizes the victory of good over evil. It signifies the supernatural protection against the mundane transgressions of values. Holi also marks the advent of spring season and people celebrate it joyously with the splash of colours, thus it is called the ‘Festival of Colours’. In substance, this festival stands for start of ‘new life’ of optimism, tolerance, and wisdom, he said.

The Governor wished that this year’s festival of colours strengthen the social bondings and usher in new hope for a brighter future for all. He also wished that the spirit of Holi inspires all to pursue our cherished goals of harmony, and amity.On this auspicious occasion, I also appeal to our people to observe all necessary precautions against the COVID-19 Pandemic, which is still raising its ugly head in many parts of our Country, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his best wishes and greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Holi – the Festival of Colours.

“This Holi let’s get united together forgetting all resentments and all types of bad feeling towards each other,” Khandu said in a message this evening.

He said the celebration of various legends associated with Holi reassure the people of the power of truth, as the moral of the festival is the ultimate victory of good over evil.

“The festival is a reminder to help people to follow good conduct in their lives and believe in the virtue of being truthful. This is extremely important in the modern day society when so many people resort to evil practices for small gains. Holi helps us to believe in the virtue of being truthful and honest and also to fight away all kinds of evil,” he added.

Wishing everyone a colourful festival, Khandu however reminded that while playing with colours the sentiment of others must be respected. He also called for a safe and pollution free celebration.

“Happy Holi to all,” he quoted.