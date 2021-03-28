Arunachal: 1st Late Nena Gogoi Memorial Futsal Tournament concluded 

PASIGHAT- A first ever late Nena Gogoi Memorial Futsal Tournament organized by APP Colony Youth of Pasighat at Balwadi School playground here which was earlier kicked off by Oyin Gao, Councillor Ward-6 of Pasighat Municipal Council on 13th March last with 14 total teams participation concluded on 21st March last wherein Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong attended as Chief Guest.

The Futsal Tournament was won by Gym Boyz club beating VFC Pasighat by 02-01 in the final and the trophy with individual awards were handed over to the winning and runner up team by Chief Guest, MLA Kaling Moyong in the presence of Smti Yaneng Jamoh, mother of late Nena Gogoi besides the presence of Kaling Kakki, President Galo Welfare Society, East Siang Unit, Asar Padun, 38th Pasighat BJP Mandal President, Aning Borang, Ojing Mengu, Oson Moyong, Vijoy Mize and senior citizen of the colony.

L.R.Gogoi (father of late Nena Gogoi) who was once a renowned football player who played in many different parts of Assam and at Katihar in Bihar supported and thanked the organizing committee of APP colony youth for organizing the futsal tournament. While Chao Basant Gogoi (elder brother of late Nena Gogoi) President, All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) Kamrup Metro Guwahati Assam appealed to all the players to protect Mother Nature and its environment including the wildlife for present and future generations.

Speaking on the sideline of the Futsal Tournament, MLA Kaling Moyong urged the players to maintain sportsmanship spirit as winning and losing is part of every game. He suggested the students and youths to keep themselves involved in sports to keep them fit mentally and physically.

Late Nena Gogoi was a sports star who excelled in every field of sports whether it’s football, cricket, badminton etc. He was mostly famous for his excellence in the field of football as he also represented East Siang District in the late Tadar Tang Memorial football Tournament. In Pasighat he used to play for recognized local club the Bogong soccer club (BSC).