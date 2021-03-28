Arunachal: Ato Kuming Olung society plants tree saplings at JN College upper campus

PASIGHAT- While contributing toward the aforestation initiative of the state forest department to beat the growing global warming due to massive deforestation, a social plantation programme was organized by Ato Kuming Olung (AKO) society at J.N. College, Pasighat upper campus premises on Saturday in association with Environmental Club of J.N. College wherein more than 80 saplings were planted.

Ato Kuming Olung Society is a conglomeration of various Adi Clans coming together from different parts of the Adi belt. Aim of society is to promote welfare, peaceful co-existence with other societies, and mutual help in times of crisis, kinship among members etc to mention a few.

AKO society also extends voluntary social services like medical camp, blood donation, cleanliness drive etc. The programme was coordinated by Kani Burang, Assistant Professor in Dept. of Geography who is also the Coordinator of Environmental Club, J.N.C. as well as the Block President of the AKO society assisted by Obang Gammeng, Block G/S of the Society.

The vast number of senior members of Society participated in the programme namely Tadom Mibang (President), Ado Burang (G/Secy), Tony Mibang (Youth President), members of ABK, large numbers of students. Principal of J.N. College, Dr. Milorai Modi along with many other faculties from J.N. College also participated in the avenue plantation programme. Society planted 81 saplings of Nahor saplings and committed to look after the maintenance of plants for 5 years as post plantation care.

Main objectives were; as contributions to college for its beautification, giving environmental awareness to students and general public, to engage students in social activities so as to distract their minds from indulging in anti-social activities like alcohols and drugs etc, informed Kani Burang.

Meanwhile, attending the plantation programme, Tashi Mize, Divisional Forest Officer, Pasighat Forest Division has said that the plantation drive of AKO will go a long way in helping the forest department in regeneration of greenery and recovering the deforestation of forest by some for human needs.