Arunachal- Alo Libang launches Opioid substitution therapy, free diagnostic service, at Itafort UPHC

ITANAGAR- The Minister for Health and Family Welfare Alo Libang today launched free diagnostic services (LABS) and inaugurated centre for Opioid substitution therapy (OST) here at Itafort UPHC.

Speaking to the reporters, Health Minister inform that ” this centre would be much helpful for rehabilitation of the drug users in capital complex” Libang said.

As per information there are around 2200 injecting drug users in state while around 350 drug users in capital complex. The scheme launched by central government under the national aids control organization (NACO) to reduce and control the drug users through injection to tablet and to rehabilitation to get rid and become a normal people and save the precious life. There are 6 drug de-addiction centre are functioning in state.

The free diagnostic centre which has been inaugurated today would be much helpful for the capital dwellers. Several samples of clinical pathology, bio-chemistry and serology would takes place and poor people would be benefited from this centre.

The free diagnostic service has already been functioning in few district of state and today the Itanagar centre would benefited alot. Libang added.

As per information 55 health facilities including 23 district hospitals, TRIHMS, some PHC and CHC has been included and at present this scheme does not cover high end test but to reduce the pocket expenditure and the ASR hospitals Pvt ltd is the service providers.

Director Health Dr. M Lego, Director Family Welfare Dr. Emi Rumi, Nodal Officer Dr. B Tayeng, DMO Capital Dr. Mandip Perme, DRCHO Dr. Tahang Mize, Itaform UPHC Incharge Dr. Kabak Tamar, Dr. Raja Dobum among 0other senior officers of health department were present on the occasion.