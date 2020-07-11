Arunachal: Modirjo landslide- fourth body recovered

Itanagar- The search and rescue operation was concluded today after recovery of the fourth body which was buried in the landslide in Modirijo on Friday morning.

Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom inform that the bad weather has delayed the search operation on Fridaywhich closed later in evening due to darkness. Today at around 7 AM we re-start the rescue operation with a target to retrieved the body. At last we recovered the body at around 12.50 PM, with the active support SDRF teams, Capital police, CRPF and locals.

All legal formalities are being conducted and the body will be handed over to the family members and relatives for conducting last rites. Sikom added.

It is to inform that massive landslide was triggered by heavy downpour and the landslide takes place due to deposition of huge loose soil toward the uphill. There were six persons in the house in which one person escaped unhurt one got injured and four died out of which three body was recovered on Friday.

Koloraing MLA Lokam Tassar, ANYA President Byabang Joram, executive members from Lokam welfare society and Modirijo welfare committee among other members and relative and family members of the decease were present on the occasion.

