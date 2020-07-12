Arunachal: APCC saddened by loss of lives due to landslides in Itanagar

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee ( APCC ) saddened and deeply pained over the loss of eight precious lives, including four children, in landslides occurred at Tigdo village in Papum Pare district and at Modirijo area in between Itanagar and Naharlagun on 10th July 2020, due to heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh since last many days.

APCC conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of those injured, who are recuperating in the hospitals. APCC urge the State Govt. for immediate release of ex-gratia to next of kin of the deceased and also to extend all necessary help & support to those injured people.

Due to incessant rain for last couple of days, heavy landslides and severe flood triggered in many parts of the State, which have left trails of large scale devastation with tremendous loss in terms of property, standing crops etc. of the people. APCC urge the State Govt. to provide adequate compensation including rehabilitation of the flood affected people and take all necessary measures to tackle the flood and its aftermath.

Further, APCC urge the State government to continuously monitor the present situation with strict vigil and ensure preparedness to tackle the catastrophe and to avoid any further human casualties and damages.