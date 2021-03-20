Itanagar: Body of  young girl is yet to identified- Capital police

ITANAGAR- The body of the young girl found from a off-road Tempo parked in the residential area in F Sector near Ganga Market on Thursday morning is yet to be identified. Informed Capital Police.

Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom inform that the Capital Police have recovered the dead body of an unidentified young girl from F-sector near residential area of the Itanagar city on Thursday morning.

The body was found inside an off-road Tempo in the residential area of F Sector near Ganga Market.

The police has recovered the body, inquest were performed, the body was further kept in the mortuary of the RK Mission Hospital since then for identification.

Information and message was passed on to all the police station of state, region and country and also the news was flashed in various local daily and digital platforms but no one has turned up even after the passing of permitted 72 hours. SDPO said.

The family members not identified yet, no claimant still found and approached the police for identification. Post mortem will be done on Sunday and will be disposed off with proper legal procedure. He said.

We have received an FIR from his boy friend. SDPO added.

Meanwhile, Itanagar Police station, OC Inspector Phasang Simi informed that the girl could not identified, there was no ID proof with her. However the police has recovered a cell phone from the deceased’s possession.

According to the police, no external injury was found on the body. It seems that the deceased may be from non-APST. OC added.

The police suspect it to be a case of drugs overdose or drug addict. However it is a matter of investigation. The police sources said.