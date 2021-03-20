Arunachal:  Six-day Skill training on Poultry Rearing & Management concluded

HAYULIANG- Poultry is an inevitable part of tribal culture and life used not only for meat and egg production but also as an offering to God. Therefore, poultry has great demand, less supply and high economic losses due to traditional rearing, disease incidence, lack of basic knowledge and skill of housing, brooding, breed and health care management.

With the aim, to imparting skill-based training to rural youth, ICAR-KVK Anjaw concluded a 6 days skill training for rural youth (STRY) on Poultry rearing and management at Metengliang circle under Sub-mission on Agriculture Extension (SAME) of National Mission on Agriculture Extension & Technology (NMAET) of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India.

The training was organized from 15 to 20 March 2021 and concluded with gracious presence of CO Metengliang circle Mr. James Dodo and Sr. Scientist & Head cum Course Director Dr Santosh Kumar and Course Coordinator Mr. Naveen Khoisnam, Scientist KVK Anjaw. At the first outset, Course Director Dr. Kumar welcome all the dignitaries and briefed about the importance and course covered under the training.

In his remarks, Chief Guest Mr. James Dado Circle Officer Metengliang circle stressed the needs to organise and develop skill of farming community in the area of agriculture and livestock especially poultry rearing. He explained the benefit of poultry farming as high profitable enterprise and encouraged to participants and general public to adopt poultry as alternative to illegal opium cultivation.

He also explained the benefits of skill training and its certificates to get bank’s loans and other schemes to set up their poultry farm for self-employment.

Under the training theory, practical and demonstration on scientific housing under commercial & backyard poultry, brooding of DOC, poultry breeds, nutrition, health and diagnosis, bio-safety measures, hygiene and hatchery management of poultry farming were discussed and demonstrated. Total 15 unemployed rural youth participated and certificates were distributed at the end of the programme.