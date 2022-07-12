ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal WHL-181 organsies door-to-door awareness campaign

July 12, 2022
ITANAGAR-  A door-to-door awareness campaign was organised by the team Arunachal Women Helpline (WHL)-181 and it’s interns at the Sabji Mandi area and Aamchi Village in Doimukh. Their  main aim was to sensitise the public about the function and services of WHL-181, which provides aid and assistance to distressed women through referrals and information about women and government-related schemes and programmes.

They have successfully provided awareness to a total of 200(+) beneficiaries and they were also apprised about the free legal aid clinic at Oju Welfare Association.

At the time of mass awareness, few cases of Domestic violence were also reported. All we can say is that this has become so normal in our society, that we can never differentiate who is the sufferer or the abuser.

They  appeal to the public by saying that do spread a voice about the support services of WHL-181.

Itanagar: APYC protests against Agnipath Scheme

June 18, 2022
Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 19 BIHAR Regiment

June 17, 2022
Itanagar: National Monuments Authority Chairman calls on the Governor

June 17, 2022
‘Agnipath Scheme’ is in the interest of the nation as well as the ‘Agniveers’: Governor Arunachal Pradesh

June 16, 2022
Itanagar: Mayor Tame Phassang launches mobile App “IMC-101”

June 15, 2022
Itanagar: Mayor Tame Phassang dedicates 'IMC- Kiosk center at Ward. No.17

June 13, 2022
Arunachal: Governor discussed issues related to Mechuka ALG

June 13, 2022
Itanagar: AP Queer Station conducts ‘Queers ki Kahani'

June 12, 2022
Itanagar: OWA organises Blood Donation Camp

June 11, 2022
Arunachal: Governor meets Longding District Gaon Burahs

June 9, 2022

