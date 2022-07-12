Arunachal WHL-181 organsies door-to-door awareness campaign

ITANAGAR- A door-to-door awareness campaign was organised by the team Arunachal Women Helpline (WHL)-181 and it’s interns at the Sabji Mandi area and Aamchi Village in Doimukh. Their main aim was to sensitise the public about the function and services of WHL-181, which provides aid and assistance to distressed women through referrals and information about women and government-related schemes and programmes.

They have successfully provided awareness to a total of 200(+) beneficiaries and they were also apprised about the free legal aid clinic at Oju Welfare Association.

At the time of mass awareness, few cases of Domestic violence were also reported. All we can say is that this has become so normal in our society, that we can never differentiate who is the sufferer or the abuser.

They appeal to the public by saying that do spread a voice about the support services of WHL-181.